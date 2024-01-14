Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $41.75

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

PSTG stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.69, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

