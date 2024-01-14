Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$136.15

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Shares of RY opened at C$132.20 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$126.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.27.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5251921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

