Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $157.92

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.68 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.77 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.