Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $95.03 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.