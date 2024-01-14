Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $99.75

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
