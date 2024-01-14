Analyzing Akumin (AKUMQ) & The Competition

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Akumin alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $732.79 million -$139.81 million -128.43

Profitability

Akumin has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,860.47% -386.09% -39.59%

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akumin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 258 887 1860 29 2.55

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Akumin’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Akumin

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.