Analyzing Altex Industries (ALTX) and Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ competitors have a beta of -13.02, meaning that their average share price is 1,402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altex Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1914 10659 15476 530 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altex Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

51.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -5.11% 14.41% 9.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $13.01 billion $1.72 billion 20.81

Altex Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries competitors beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

