Analyzing Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 467.61%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.90%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Aura Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.60) -9.98 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -4.31

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aura Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -33.40% -30.66% Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Aura Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

