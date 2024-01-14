Analyzing Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 3 3 0 2.13 Varonis Systems 0 7 10 0 2.59

Everbridge currently has a consensus price target of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $41.27, indicating a potential downside of 11.33%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -2.63% 6.62% 1.80% Varonis Systems -22.71% -22.29% -10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Everbridge and Varonis Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $431.89 million 2.09 -$61.17 million ($1.11) -19.84 Varonis Systems $473.63 million 10.71 -$124.52 million ($1.01) -46.08

Everbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

