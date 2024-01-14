Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Down 0.8%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 623.55 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 625 ($7.97). Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($8.03).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 603.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 620.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £261.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,453.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

