Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.65.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.