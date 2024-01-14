Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.78

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.78 and traded as high as $46.70. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Anglo American Platinum from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 6.7 %

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

