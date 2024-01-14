Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NLY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

