Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AM opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.