Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roku Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $86.05 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.