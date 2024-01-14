Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) (OTCMKTS:ANFGY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56. Antofagasta plc has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

