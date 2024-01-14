APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $32.54 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

