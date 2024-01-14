Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $69.46. Approximately 966,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,164,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

