Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $47.00.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. Appian has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141 over the last three months. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Appian by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.