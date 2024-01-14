Applied Digital (APLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Applied Digital to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Digital Trading Down 4.5 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 123.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 713.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 210.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

