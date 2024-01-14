Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
