Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.08 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

About Arch Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

