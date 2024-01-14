Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

ACGLO stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Arch Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

