Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Ardelyx Stock Up 3.6 %

ARDX opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

