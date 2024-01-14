argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $373.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 0.70. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

