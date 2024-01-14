Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.44.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.