Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities upgraded Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.60.

Aritzia Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$49.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

