Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$34.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.60.

Aritzia stock opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.44.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

