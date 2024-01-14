Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Up 9.0 %

ATZ opened at C$34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.44. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8309711 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.