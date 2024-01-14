Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %

ARKR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

