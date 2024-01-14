Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 2.8 %
ARKR stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
