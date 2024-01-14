Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 41.1 %

Shares of ARQQW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

