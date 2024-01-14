Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ashland worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 210,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.