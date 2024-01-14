Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $93.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

