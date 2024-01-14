ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 928,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in ASML by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in ASML by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $705.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.63. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.