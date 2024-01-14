Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 38.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.19.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

