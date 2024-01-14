Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,187 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.