Assetmark Inc. Acquires 25,936 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

