Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after buying an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 279.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 664,961 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

