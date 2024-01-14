Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 532,633.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,704,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,318,000 after buying an additional 2,905,508 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

