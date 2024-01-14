Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,944,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CG stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.