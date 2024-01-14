Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,627 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

