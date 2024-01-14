Assetmark Inc. Buys 457 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

