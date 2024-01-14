Assetmark Inc. Buys 57,458 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2,234.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after buying an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $821,154,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.