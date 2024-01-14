Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

