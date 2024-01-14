Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

