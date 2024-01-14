Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1,226.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

