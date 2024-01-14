Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 788.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $76.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $357,780.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at $108,731,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

