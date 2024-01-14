Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $482.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.21. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

