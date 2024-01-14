Assetmark Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

