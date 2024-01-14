Assetmark Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 426,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

