Assetmark Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Encore Wire worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $216.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $221.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

